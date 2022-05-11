UrduPoint.com

15 People Killed In Tragic Road Accident On Indus Highway

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 09:14 PM

At least 15 people, including a woman and a child, were killed when a truck and a passenger van collided on the Indus Highway near Sann on Wednesday

According to the report, the passenger van was heading towards Karachi from Kandiaro town of district Naushehro Feroze in which more than 20 people were on board.

Police sources said that 15 people were killed in the accident and their bodies were shifted to Manjhand Hospital for medico legal formalities.

DC Fareed Din Mustafa confirmed that 15 passengers had lost their lives in the accident, while 7 others sustained injuries who are being treated at Liaquat University hospital, Jamshoro.

The deceased have been identified as Altaf Solangi, 35, Shafi Muhammad Kalhoro, 30, Sajid Solangi, 32, Ashiq Ali Kalhoro, 25, Mashooq Kalhoro, Pathan Wastaro, Asif Kalhoro, 35, Saeed, Mashooq Solangi, Safar Kalhoro, Ehsan and 30-year-old Shakeel.

The victims belong to Solangi and Kalhoro community and were travelling to Karachi from Kandiaro to earn their livelihood.

