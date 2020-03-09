15 people under debris as roof collapse in Okara

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 15 people were under the debris when a roof collapsed in Okara Lasharian area on Monday evening.

According to a private news channel, seven people had been recovered from debris and shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Rescue teams were rushed to the spot and started operation.