15 People Under Debris As Roof Collapse In Okara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:53 PM

At least 15 people were under the debris when a roof collapsed in Okara Lasharian area on Monday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 15 people were under the debris when a roof collapsed in Okara Lasharian area on Monday evening.

According to a private news channel, seven people had been recovered from debris and shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Rescue teams were rushed to the spot and started operation.

