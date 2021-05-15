UrduPoint.com
15 Persons Injured In Different Traffic Accidents In Bajaur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) ::As many as 15 people were injured in different traffic accidents during Eid-ul-Fitr in Bajaur district, an official of the Rescue 1122 control in Bajaur confirmed.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, at least 15 people were injured in the accidents which took place in different areas of the district, mostly in Khar, Nawagai, Athmankhel and Mamond Tehsils.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the medical team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

He said, out of the 15 injured persons, the condition of some of the injured are critical. He said, most of the accidents were due to speeding and poor road conditions.

Meanwhile, police have arrested several underage drivers in different areas of the district and seized a large number of motorcycles.

The district administration on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur also took stern action against the one wheeler for making their lives and lives of others in danger.

