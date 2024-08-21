15 persons injured in road mishap

KAMALIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) In a collision between a car and a passenger van on Wednesday, 15 people received injuries near Kamalia bypass.

The van hit the car while overtaking a bus, the police sources said, adding resultantly, 15 people got injuries, three among them were in serious condition.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the seriously injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ). The rescue team provided first aid to other injured.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case.

