15 persons killed, 3 injured in traffic accident near Kohat tunnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least 15 persons were killed and three injured, including women and children, in a traffic accident near Kohat tunnel, said Rescue 1122 on Thursday.

A speedy troller hit a passenger van when it was on its way to Peshawar from Lakki Marwat.

Rescue 1122 spokesman informed that initially, 15 persons died on the spot while three persons received critical injuries.

Seven ambulances of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.