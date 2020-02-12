15 persons of family injured as gas cylinder explodes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 15 persons of a family sustained injuries after gas cylinder exploded at Chak 10/ATR, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the females of the affected house were making breakfast when gas cylinder exploded suddenly and house collapsed. Resultantly, 15 persons sustained injuries. All the injured were shifted to local hospital.

According to hospital sources, 12 persons were given first aid and sent back to home. Similarly, another three persons are under treatment.

According to District Emergency Officer Dr Ejaz Anjum 1122, Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and put off the fire.

The injured are identified as Bashir Ahmed, Naveed Bibi, Sumaira Bibi, Amna Bibi, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Siddique, Kaneez, Rabab, Noor Fatima, Shehbaz, Muhammad Ali and Safdar.