15 Plots Sealed For Illegal Commercial Use

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 07:00 PM

15 plots sealed for illegal commercial use

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 15 plots on charges of their illegal use for commercial purposes.

Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary said that a vigorous campaign was launched against illegal use of residential plots for commercial purposes.

During this drive, the FDA enforcement team sealed premises of 15 plots in Madina Town and Sir Syed Town as their owners converted their use for commercial purposes without getting their commercial plan approved and completing other codal requirements.

Among these plots included Plot No.50, 32-RSR-3, 5, 21, 23, 43, 81, 89, 149-X-ISR-X in Madina Town, Plot No.35, 36, 37, 47 and 57 in Sir Syed Town.

The owners of these plots were warned that they should get their plots commercialized before their use for commercial purposes, otherwise, heavy fines would be imposed on them in addition to taking other legal action, he added.

