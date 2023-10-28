Open Menu

15 Police Constables Injured In A Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) At least 15 police constables were injured in a collision between a police vehicle and a speeding truck near the Sea Road Bypass in Faisalabad on Saturday.

According to the police, on receiving information, rescue teams immediately reached the spot and shifted the injured police personnel to the hospital for medical treatment, a private news channel reported.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused driver of the truck.

The accused was arrested and the truck was seized.

