15 Police officers promoted in next rank

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Eight Assistant Sub Inspectors of Attock Police were promoted to Sub Inspectors and seven Head Constables have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspectors.

DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan and SP Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel assigned the ranks to the promoted police officers.

DPO told newly promoted that use their powers for the convenience of the creatures and to provide justice, he said that the police officers should perform their duty with honesty and dedication and use their full capabilities to serve the citizens.