15 POs arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) -:The police arrested 15 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

A police spokesman Amir Waheed said on Wednesday that the police also recovered 1.93 kg Hashish and 64 litres liquor from the possession of drug traffickers during this period and sent the accused behind the bars for further investigation.