15 POs arrested in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) Following directives of DPO Lakki Marwat, Qasim Ali Khan to tight noose around proclaimed offenders (POs), the Lakky police have arrested 15 wanted people from different areas of the district.

Spokesman Lakky police said police took action in suspected localities of the district and arrested 15 wanted accused.

Heavy weaponry and narcotics were recovered from the arrested accused. Cases were registered against them at respective police stations.