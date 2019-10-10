UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 POs Arrested In Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:45 PM

15 POs arrested in Lakki Marwat

Following directives of DPO Lakki Marwat, Qasim Ali Khan to tight noose around proclaimed offenders (POs), the Lakky police have arrested 15 wanted people from different areas of the district

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) Following directives of DPO Lakki Marwat, Qasim Ali Khan to tight noose around proclaimed offenders (POs), the Lakky police have arrested 15 wanted people from different areas of the district.

Spokesman Lakky police said police took action in suspected localities of the district and arrested 15 wanted accused.

Heavy weaponry and narcotics were recovered from the arrested accused. Cases were registered against them at respective police stations.

Related Topics

Police Lakki Marwat From

Recent Stories

Pak army’s soldier martyred in Indian army’s v ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan stands like rock wall with people of IOJ& ..

3 minutes ago

PPP central leader Taj Haider house looted for thi ..

4 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) upgrades its b ..

4 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Meeting With Putin Is Necessary for ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) sevelops sampl ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.