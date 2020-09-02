15 power pilferers caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :-:In a crackdown against power pilferage, FESCO Ghulam Muhammad Division caught 15 power pilferers during the last 24 hours.

FESCO intelligence team headed by Xen GM Abad Ameer Khan checked electricity connections in various areas of the division and caught 15 customers while stealing electricity through different techniques.

The team removed meters of all power pilferers and served them detection bills worth millions of rupees.

Reports have been lodged with the police concerned for theregistration of cases.