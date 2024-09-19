15 power pilferers nabbed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle caught 15 power pilferers and got registered 29 cases during the current drive against power pilferage.

FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that the task force teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the power pilferers.

He informed that during the last 24 hours,the authorities caught one pilferer from Sargodha City,booked three consumers from Shahpur area whereas arrested five power thieves red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and meter tampering.