15 Power Pilferers Nabbed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle caught 15 power pilferers and got registered 29 cases during the current drive against power pilferage.
FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that the task force teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the power pilferers.
He informed that during the last 24 hours,the authorities caught one pilferer from Sargodha City,booked three consumers from Shahpur area whereas arrested five power thieves red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and meter tampering.
Recent Stories
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six booked on storing fireworks material1 minute ago
-
50 held over profiteering1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 202,100 cusecs water1 minute ago
-
Waste Management Company meets:1 minute ago
-
324 police officials, civilians martyred in 2024: CTD report1 minute ago
-
SP pays surprise visit to PS Industrial Area1 minute ago
-
ANF foils attempt to smuggle drugs, weapons2 minutes ago
-
DC ensures relief for citizens amidst falling fuel prices:12 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held:12 minutes ago
-
Illegal fish hunters arrested, fined21 minutes ago
-
Alhamra set to host two-day kids' Carnival21 minutes ago
-
Three-week long Independence Day celebrations conclude at PMC22 minutes ago