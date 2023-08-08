15 power pilferers netted, Rs 1m fine imposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Shah Rukn-e-Alam subdivision has raided and caught 15 power pilferers over pilfering electricity through various methods and imposed Rs one million fine.

MEPCO Shah Rukn-e-Alam team led by SHO Kazim Hussain raided at various places Chah Bahawal Wala, Garden city and others and caught 15 power pilferers over pilfering electricity through direct wires and metre wash.

The team imposed Rs one million fine and recovered eight lac from them and deposited into exchequer and applications sent to police stations concerned for registration of cases.