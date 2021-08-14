15 processions taken out, 64 Majalis held in Bahawalpur on 6 Moharram

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 15 processions were taken out and 64 Majalis were held in the district Saturday on 5th Moharram-ul-Haram.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, all processions and Majlis were monitored through CCTV cameras.

For the security of processions and Majalis, 832 police officers and personnel along with 632 volunteers were deputed. Three-layer security was provided to the participants in processions and Majalis. All security measures were implemented to ensure peace in Bahawalpur. DPO told that around 500 police personnel have been deployed to provide security cover during Independence Day celebrations.