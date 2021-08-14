UrduPoint.com

15 Processions Taken Out, 64 Majalis Held In Bahawalpur On 6 Moharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

15 processions taken out, 64 Majalis held in Bahawalpur on 6 Moharram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 15 processions were taken out and 64 Majalis were held in the district Saturday on 5th Moharram-ul-Haram.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, all processions and Majlis were monitored through CCTV cameras.

For the security of processions and Majalis, 832 police officers and personnel along with 632 volunteers were deputed. Three-layer security was provided to the participants in processions and Majalis. All security measures were implemented to ensure peace in Bahawalpur. DPO told that around 500 police personnel have been deployed to provide security cover during Independence Day celebrations.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Independence All

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

1 hour ago
 50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs introduces comprehensive guide on cu ..

Dubai Customs introduces comprehensive guide on customs services during EXPO2020 ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s WED Moveme ..

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s WED Movement engages global experts to d ..

1 hour ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

1 hour ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.