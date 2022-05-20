UrduPoint.com

15 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Al Bader Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 02:48 PM

15 proclaimed offenders arrested in Al Bader Operation

Police Sadar Kot Addu on Friday claimed to arrest 15 proclaimed offenders during ongoing operation named Al-Bader under its jurisdiction

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Police Sadar Kot Addu on Friday claimed to arrest 15 proclaimed offenders during ongoing operation named Al-Bader under its jurisdiction.

According to Police sources, in line with special directives of AIG South Punjab Police was constantly raiding under ongoing operation Al Bader to eradicate crime from the area and claimed to have arrested 15 dangerous proclaimed offenders after raid.

Police also claimed to have recovered 500 liters of wine,two guns,three pistols and countless bullets from their possessions.

Separate cases were also registered by Police against them under law violation act.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Kot Addu From

Recent Stories

NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former ministe ..

NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali's demi ..

55 seconds ago
 Thall police recover kidnapped child

Thall police recover kidnapped child

56 seconds ago
 Health Dept prepares anti-dengue action plan for m ..

Health Dept prepares anti-dengue action plan for monsoon

2 minutes ago
 No one can be allowed to malign armed force, judic ..

No one can be allowed to malign armed force, judiciary and other state instituti ..

2 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide in sargodha

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

3 minutes ago
 Total of 1,908 Ukrainian Azov Militants From Azovs ..

Total of 1,908 Ukrainian Azov Militants From Azovstal Surrendered - Russian Defe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.