15 proclaimed offenders arrested in Al Bader Operation

(@FahadShabbir)

Police Sadar Kot Addu on Friday claimed to arrest 15 proclaimed offenders during ongoing operation named Al-Bader under its jurisdiction

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Police Sadar Kot Addu on Friday claimed to arrest 15 proclaimed offenders during ongoing operation named Al-Bader under its jurisdiction.

According to Police sources, in line with special directives of AIG South Punjab Police was constantly raiding under ongoing operation Al Bader to eradicate crime from the area and claimed to have arrested 15 dangerous proclaimed offenders after raid.

Police also claimed to have recovered 500 liters of wine,two guns,three pistols and countless bullets from their possessions.

Separate cases were also registered by Police against them under law violation act.