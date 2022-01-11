UrduPoint.com

15 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested, Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Police have arrested 15 proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and drugs from their possession during a search operation conducted by Rangpur police against criminals here on Tuesday

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 15 proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and drugs from their possession during a search operation conducted by Rangpur police against criminals here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh, the Rangpur police in the supervision of SHO conducted a search operation in the area and arrested 15 notorious proclaimed offenders including Muhammad Iqbal alias Bala, Shahid Hussain and their other accomplices.

Police have also recovered six rifles, two pistols, one repeater, bullets, three kg Hashish and opium from their possession.

SHO Zahid Laghari said that the criminals were involved in various heinous crimes and wanted to police in different cases. He said that further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals

