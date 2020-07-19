15 profiteers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during crackdown on profiteers Sunday arrested 15 shop keepers.

On the direction of Minister food Qalander Lodhi, Secretary Food Khushal Khan and DG Food Muhammad Zubair a special team constituted under the supervision of Ration Controller Peshawar Aftab Umer and Assistant Food Controller Wajid Ali.

The team started crackdown in different areas and arrested 15 profiteers while violating the public prices list.

The arrested shopkeepers were including milk sellers, butchers, vigitable sellers, nanbai etc.

The officials warned that no one will be spared and action would be taken against those who violate the public prices list.