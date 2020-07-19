UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Profiteers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

15 profiteers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during crackdown on profiteers Sunday arrested 15 shop keepers.

On the direction of Minister food Qalander Lodhi, Secretary Food Khushal Khan and DG Food Muhammad Zubair a special team constituted under the supervision of Ration Controller Peshawar Aftab Umer and Assistant Food Controller Wajid Ali.

The team started crackdown in different areas and arrested 15 profiteers while violating the public prices list.

The arrested shopkeepers were including milk sellers, butchers, vigitable sellers, nanbai etc.

The officials warned that no one will be spared and action would be taken against those who violate the public prices list.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

1 hour ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

2 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

3 hours ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.