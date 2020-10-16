UrduPoint.com
15 Profiteers Arrested, Fine Imposed On 195 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have arrested 15 shopkeepers and imposed fine over Rs four lakh on various others during the last 24 hours across the district.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak, the price control magistrates visited different markets of the district during last 24 hours and checked prices of commodities at 3240 shops.

During the checking 210 shopkeepers found involved in selling commodities on high rates.

The price control magistrates arrested 15 shopkeepers at the spot and imposed fine over Rs four lakh on 195 other shopkeepers.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has directed price control magistrates for zero tolerance against profiteering. The DC has also sought meeting with price control magistrates on October 17 to check their performance.

