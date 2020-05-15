UrduPoint.com
15 Profiteers Arrested In A Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:20 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have arrested 15 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates here on Friday.

in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates conducting raids across the district to ensure availability of commodities on government's announced rates.

The prices control magistrates checked 721 shops and found 121 shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates.

The price control magistrates registered FIRs against six of them while nine shopkeepers directly sent to jail. The magistrates imposed fine of Rs 181,200 on other shopkeepers.

