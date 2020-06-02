15 profiteers arrested in Lahore

The price control magistrates arrested 15 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates arrested 15 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the city administration said here on Tuesday that the magistrates inspected 489 points and found 62 violations, registered 15 cases and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on several shopkeepers.

He said that the magistrates had been activated in the city to ensure commodities' sale on controlled prices, adding that raids would continue and the violators of the law would not be spared.