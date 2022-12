SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine on 15 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering here on Friday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various areas including Chak no 47 NB, Khushab road and Noori gate and imposed Rs 45000 fine on 15 shopkeepers over profiteering and not displaying price lists at their shops.