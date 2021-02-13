UrduPoint.com
15 Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:36 AM

The price monitoring team imposed fine of Rs 11,000 on 15 profiteers, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The price monitoring team imposed fine of Rs 11,000 on 15 profiteers, here on Friday.

The team headed by Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing Abdul Rehman conducted 50 inspections in different markets and bazaars and checked prices of essential items.

The team found 15 shopkeepers involved in overcharging from consumers and imposed fine on them under price control act.

