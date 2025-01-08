15 Profiteers Held, 23 Of Them Fined In Quetta Action Against Price Violators
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) District administration arrested 15 shopkeepers for illegal profiteering on the market and sent six of them to jail while fined 23 vendors and issued strict warnings 30 shopkeepers for ensuring implementation of control price on Wednesday.
Under the price control of the district administration in different areas of Quetta, including Kuchlak Bazaar, Baleli, Customs, Samangli Road, Gowalmandi Chowk and Joint Road, teams in the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Kuchlak) Bahadur Khan, AC Sariab Maria Shamoon, Special Magistrate Ahsamuddin Kakar and Special Magistrate Haseeb Sardar took action against price gougers, illegal profiteers, those who reduced the weight of bread and petrol gauge.
On this occasion, a total of 120 general stores, tandoors, beef mutton shops and mini petrol pumps were visited. During the operations, the prices of goods, quality, weight of bread on tandoors, prices at butcher shops and gauges at mini petrol pumps were inspected.
They apprehended 15 shopkeepers for illegal profiteering on the market and sent 6 of them to jail during operation.
23 shopkeepers were fined and 30 shopkeepers were issued strict warnings by teams.
The district administration would be continued against profiteers in order to maintain implementation of price control which would help to reduce artificial inflation in the area.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone
SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025
UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025
RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..
PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders
‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..
Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..
Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
15 profiteers held, 23 of them fined in Quetta action against price violators2 minutes ago
-
MDA team removes encroachment from city areas12 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 77 properties12 minutes ago
-
FTO Multan office resolves 1,347 complaints of taxpayers12 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler gets 10-year imprisonment12 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman pushes for stricter oversight of private housing societies12 minutes ago
-
Key dacoit from home burglary gang nabbed22 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora appreciates Sufi festival organisation22 minutes ago
-
LESCO devises plan to address meters shortage issue22 minutes ago
-
Over 74,000 service requests received via ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ app22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of kite flying22 minutes ago
-
Medical camp, expo on diabetes held at IUB22 minutes ago