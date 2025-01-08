15 profiteers held, 23 of them fined in Quetta action against price violators

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) District administration arrested 15 shopkeepers for illegal profiteering on the market and sent six of them to jail while fined 23 vendors and issued strict warnings 30 shopkeepers for ensuring implementation of control price on Wednesday.

Under the price control of the district administration in different areas of Quetta, including Kuchlak Bazaar, Baleli, Customs, Samangli Road, Gowalmandi Chowk and Joint Road, teams in the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Kuchlak) Bahadur Khan, AC Sariab Maria Shamoon, Special Magistrate Ahsamuddin Kakar and Special Magistrate Haseeb Sardar took action against price gougers, illegal profiteers, those who reduced the weight of bread and petrol gauge.

On this occasion, a total of 120 general stores, tandoors, beef mutton shops and mini petrol pumps were visited. During the operations, the prices of goods, quality, weight of bread on tandoors, prices at butcher shops and gauges at mini petrol pumps were inspected.

They apprehended 15 shopkeepers for illegal profiteering on the market and sent 6 of them to jail during operation.

23 shopkeepers were fined and 30 shopkeepers were issued strict warnings by teams.

The district administration would be continued against profiteers in order to maintain implementation of price control which would help to reduce artificial inflation in the area.