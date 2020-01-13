UrduPoint.com
15 Projects Worth Rs159.1 Million Approved For Sargodha, Bhakhar Districts

Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:43 PM

Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee (DSDC) has approved 15 development projects worth Rs159.1 million for Sargodha and Bhakhar districts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee (DSDC) has approved 15 development projects worth Rs159.1 million for Sargodha and Bhakhar districts.

In a meeting of Divisional Sugarcane Development Committee (DSDC) held here at Conference Room on Monday presided over by the Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Director Development and Finance, Deputy Director Planning Shafique ur Rehman, Deputy director Technical Rana Shahid, SE Highways, Representatives of Mills Owners and Cultivators whereas deputy commissioner Bhakhar attended the meeting through video link.

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood asked the heads of district committees that any scheme having individual interest would not be approved adding that schemes would only be approved depending on the preferences of cultivators and the mills owners.

Dr Farah Masood said that road construction should be built in the line with the principles of sustainable and load management.

She further said the sugarcane funds would only be used for the facility of sugarcane cultivators and their interests.

She directed that the administration for securing the pictorial proofs before and after the construction of roads.

The meeting reviewed 12 schemes of Bhakhar and 3 of Sargodha districts. In three schemes of Sargodha are included 3.68 kilometers road from Chak 75/NB to Bhalwal Ajnala road, Manjwala Link road and from Shahzadpur to Fatehwala road.

Whereas 12 schemes of Bhakhar district are included: in road Link roads restoration of Chak 62/DB road, Hassan Khan Pindianwala, Mathorthi to Basti Channar, Kalorkot Rungpur road to Laqmanwala, Tehsil Darya Khan road Sanghaira, Green Addas Tehsil Darya Khan, Qasir Pully to Chak 45/TDA, Dilawarwala to Chak 57, 58 ML, Basti Jakhar to Basti Machianwala, Behl Yousaf Shah to Basti Bunyadi, Khatanwala and Sumandurwla to Railway Crossing Darya Khan Link roads.

The commissioner directed to remove the objections presented in the committee.

