UrduPoint.com

15 Public Schools, Five Hospitals To Be Inaugurated Soon In Balochistan: Sajid Turi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 01:20 PM

15 public schools, five hospitals to be inaugurated soon in Balochistan: Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi has said that fifteen public schools and five hospitals for workers shall be inaugurated soon in Balochistan province.

An official source told APP, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) offices and schools would soon be opened in various cities of Balochistan including Gwadar.

The Ministry was making all efforts to provide maximum educational facilities and a friendly environment to children.

He said,"Facilitation centers have already been opened in NADRA and police stations for overseas Pakistanis,adding, the pension of senior citizens is going to increase soon." All workers employed in mines and other private factories would be registered. The registration of each mine and industry is subject to their registration with EOBI.

He said that Ministry for Overseas and Human Resource Development is obliged to provide facilities and privileges to workers in accordance with ILO and international laws, he added.

Overseas Pakistanis are the country's greatest asset and the government would facilitate them in every respect, he added.

He directed the concerned departments to work out further incentives to improve the performance of the Overseas Employment Corporation in Balochistan.

" Overseas migration is a multidimensional phenomenon that requires effective cooperation among different ministries and sectors. To improve the recruitment process for overseas employment in Balochistan, the skill levels of the overall labor force, particularly of intending emigrants, will be further developed and enhanced."

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Gwadar Ilo All Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete out ..

Talks with outlawed TTP have borne no concrete outcomes: Asif

1 hour ago
 "One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges ..

"One of the most dangerous nations," Biden alleges Pakistan's nukes lack cohesio ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral developm ..

Pakistan' s major bilateral, multilateral development partners discuss floods is ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th October 2022

4 hours ago
 OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed Wit ..

OPEC+ Nations Privately Told US They Disagreed With Production Cut Decision - St ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.