15 public schools, five hospitals to be inaugurated soon in Balochistan: Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi has said that fifteen public schools and five hospitals for workers shall be inaugurated soon in Balochistan province.

An official source told APP, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) offices and schools would soon be opened in various cities of Balochistan including Gwadar.

The Ministry was making all efforts to provide maximum educational facilities and a friendly environment to children.

He said,"Facilitation centers have already been opened in NADRA and police stations for overseas Pakistanis,adding, the pension of senior citizens is going to increase soon." All workers employed in mines and other private factories would be registered. The registration of each mine and industry is subject to their registration with EOBI.

He said that Ministry for Overseas and Human Resource Development is obliged to provide facilities and privileges to workers in accordance with ILO and international laws, he added.

Overseas Pakistanis are the country's greatest asset and the government would facilitate them in every respect, he added.

He directed the concerned departments to work out further incentives to improve the performance of the Overseas Employment Corporation in Balochistan.

" Overseas migration is a multidimensional phenomenon that requires effective cooperation among different ministries and sectors. To improve the recruitment process for overseas employment in Balochistan, the skill levels of the overall labor force, particularly of intending emigrants, will be further developed and enhanced."