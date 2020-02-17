UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Quack Clinics,medical Stores Sealed In Last Week In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:52 PM

15 quack clinics,medical stores sealed in last week in Faisalabad

Punjab Healthcare Commissioner (PHC) in a crackdown against quacks sealed 15 clinics,medical stores during the last week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Punjab Healthcare Commissioner (PHC) in a crackdown against quacks sealed 15 clinics,medical stores during the last week.

According to official source here on Monday,the PHC team conducted raid in Saddar area and sealed Al-Aziz Mattab, Asghar Clinic, Mullah Shafakhana, Al-Mustafa Dental Clinic, Data Medical Store, Inam Medical Store, Dental Care Center, Doctor X-ray center, Shahid Pharmacy, Bio-Lab Diagnostic Center, Faisalabad Punjab Diagnostic Lab, and Moeen X-ray center.

In Tehsil Jarranwala, Al-Mubarik Medical Hall, Shahid Dental Care Center, Mian Dental Clinic and X-ray center were sealed.The Punjab Healthcare Commission has so far sealed overall 820 quacks points across the district,the source added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Doctor Saddar

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan to bring HBL PSL 2020 trophy at Nati ..

54 seconds ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz Revises Up to $8Bln Claimed Dam ..

3 minutes ago

European stock markets climb at open

3 minutes ago

Young Pakistan talent to watch out at HBL PSL 2020

6 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Attack on Suburbs of Maiduguri in Nig ..

6 minutes ago

AJK president Masood Khan concludes KL visit on hi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.