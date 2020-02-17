15 quack clinics,medical stores sealed in last week in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Healthcare Commissioner (PHC) in a crackdown against quacks sealed 15 clinics,medical stores during the last week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Punjab Healthcare Commissioner (PHC) in a crackdown against quacks sealed 15 clinics,medical stores during the last week.

According to official source here on Monday,the PHC team conducted raid in Saddar area and sealed Al-Aziz Mattab, Asghar Clinic, Mullah Shafakhana, Al-Mustafa Dental Clinic, Data Medical Store, Inam Medical Store, Dental Care Center, Doctor X-ray center, Shahid Pharmacy, Bio-Lab Diagnostic Center, Faisalabad Punjab Diagnostic Lab, and Moeen X-ray center.

In Tehsil Jarranwala, Al-Mubarik Medical Hall, Shahid Dental Care Center, Mian Dental Clinic and X-ray center were sealed.The Punjab Healthcare Commission has so far sealed overall 820 quacks points across the district,the source added.