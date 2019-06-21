15 quacks cases refers to drug court in Faisalabad

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) referred 15 cases against quacks and medical stores to drug court for legal proceeding under drug act

This was decided in the board meeting held here on Friday, in the chair Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Mian Aftab Ahmed, CEO health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Secretary Board Arif Shahzad, and other members were present.

The board directed for registration of a case against Naveed Ali, owner of Naveed Pharmacy, Samundri on severe violation. The board also issued warnings to 5 medical stores and adjourned 5 other cases till next meeting.