UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Quacks Cases Refers To Drug Court In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:07 PM

15 quacks cases refers to drug court in Faisalabad

District Quality Control Board (DQCB) referred 15 cases against quacks and medical stores to drug court for legal proceeding under drug act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) -:District Quality Control Board (DQCB) referred 15 cases against quacks and medical stores to drug court for legal proceeding under drug act.

This was decided in the board meeting held here on Friday, in the chair Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Mian Aftab Ahmed, CEO health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Secretary Board Arif Shahzad, and other members were present.

The board directed for registration of a case against Naveed Ali, owner of Naveed Pharmacy, Samundri on severe violation. The board also issued warnings to 5 medical stores and adjourned 5 other cases till next meeting.

Related Topics

Samundri Court

Recent Stories

NAB seeks Sharjeel Memon’s detention to investig ..

5 minutes ago

Huge fire breaks out at Pennsylvania oil refinery

19 minutes ago

Eggs, bread, bakery items grabbing by IBD traffic ..

16 seconds ago

Mahira Khan’s special appearance for 'Parey Hut ..

35 minutes ago

'Divisional level task force need of the hour': PR ..

18 seconds ago

Woman among two killed in separate road accidents ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.