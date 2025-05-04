15 quail, 20 pheasant chicks recovered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Punjab Wildlife Department is conducting a combing operation against illegal wildlife trade and smuggling across the province.

Wildlife Punjab teams conducted operations in three districts including Lahore, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah and recovered a total of 15 quails and 20 brown and black pheasant chicks.

According to the Wildlife Punjab Department official sources an attempt to transport six pheasant chicks to Lahore from Kot Momin was foiled, and the recovered birds have been shifted to Jalo Wildlife Park.

During further operations, 8 pheasant chicks were recovered from Noorpur Thal, 2 from Bhakkar and 4 from Layyah, which were shifted to the Mini Zoo Bhakkar. A dealer has been detained from Noorpur Thal tehsil of Khushab and legal action has been initiated against him.

According to the sources, a strict crackdown is underway against poachers who catch and sell wild birds through netting during the breeding season. Effective actions are being taken against illegal hunting and buying and selling in all regions of the province.