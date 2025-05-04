15 Quail, 20 Pheasant Chicks Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 12:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Punjab Wildlife Department is conducting a combing operation against illegal wildlife trade and smuggling across the province.
Wildlife Punjab teams conducted operations in three districts including Lahore, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah and recovered a total of 15 quails and 20 brown and black pheasant chicks.
According to the Wildlife Punjab Department official sources an attempt to transport six pheasant chicks to Lahore from Kot Momin was foiled, and the recovered birds have been shifted to Jalo Wildlife Park.
During further operations, 8 pheasant chicks were recovered from Noorpur Thal, 2 from Bhakkar and 4 from Layyah, which were shifted to the Mini Zoo Bhakkar. A dealer has been detained from Noorpur Thal tehsil of Khushab and legal action has been initiated against him.
According to the sources, a strict crackdown is underway against poachers who catch and sell wild birds through netting during the breeding season. Effective actions are being taken against illegal hunting and buying and selling in all regions of the province.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
15 quail, 20 pheasant chicks recovered37 seconds ago
-
Azma Bokhari congratulates CPNE office-bearers10 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates CPNE office-bearers10 minutes ago
-
CM message on World Press Freedom Day11 minutes ago
-
Pak Abdali missile has capability to respond India strongly: Rana Sanaullah11 minutes ago
-
Govt releases funds for Himmat Card11 minutes ago
-
Flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah border attracts people11 minutes ago
-
Minister briefs President on irrigation schemes in Sindh31 minutes ago
-
APP honoured as best supportive media partner award51 minutes ago
-
RIUJ inaugurates mobile app at NPC to ensure safety of media workers1 hour ago
-
Govt taking steps to end unemployment in better sense: Umrani2 hours ago
-
Indian Propaganda; Pak arranges media visit to AJK2 hours ago