UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15% Reduction In Drugs Prices Announced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:41 PM

15% reduction in drugs prices announced

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on Tuesday issued a notification of price reduction of 89 medicines throughout the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on Tuesday issued a notification of price reduction of 89 medicines throughout the country.

According to an official of the ministry, the decision of price reduction of drugs has been made on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in continuation of drug pricing policy 2018.

He said that 15% reduction of medicines prices will be applicable immediately to give relief to the people.

He said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza directed the DRAP teams to continue crackdown against pharmaceutical companies for unauthorized increase in the prices of their medicines and to control smuggled medicines.

He directed the DRAP to take strict action against overpricing and start active surveillance. He also directed them to seize the medicines in case of overpricing.

He said that legal action will be taken against those involved in unauthorized increase in prices of medicine.

He said that after reduction in prices of medicines, strict compliance of the companies will be ensured. The crackdown will continue against those companies who are not selling medicine on approved prices, he added.

He said that the government will ensure availability of life saving drugs in the country on approved prices.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Drugs Price 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed emphasises UAE&#039;s solidarity ..

16 minutes ago

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Manages to Get ..

4 minutes ago

Soleimani's Death Likely to Strengthen Islamic Sta ..

4 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed witnesses graduation of second bat ..

31 minutes ago

Two policemen killed, two injured in firing incide ..

4 minutes ago

Digitalization biggest challenge for media in rece ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.