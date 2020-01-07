15% reduction in drugs prices announced

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on Tuesday issued a notification of price reduction of 89 medicines throughout the country.

According to an official of the ministry, the decision of price reduction of drugs has been made on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in continuation of drug pricing policy 2018.

He said that 15% reduction of medicines prices will be applicable immediately to give relief to the people.

He said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza directed the DRAP teams to continue crackdown against pharmaceutical companies for unauthorized increase in the prices of their medicines and to control smuggled medicines.

He directed the DRAP to take strict action against overpricing and start active surveillance. He also directed them to seize the medicines in case of overpricing.

He said that legal action will be taken against those involved in unauthorized increase in prices of medicine.

He said that after reduction in prices of medicines, strict compliance of the companies will be ensured. The crackdown will continue against those companies who are not selling medicine on approved prices, he added.

He said that the government will ensure availability of life saving drugs in the country on approved prices.