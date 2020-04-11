15 retailers arrested on charges of cutting amount from deserving people under Ehsas Cash Programme

The District Administration arrested 12 retailers on charges of cutting amount from deserving people during distribution of Rs12,000 per poor family under Ehsas Kifalat Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The District Administration arrested 12 retailers on charges of cutting amount from deserving people during distribution of Rs12,000 per poor family under Ehsas Kifalat Program.

The accused were arrested from the city and outskirts of the areas, says a statement of district administration here Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar has directed deserving people to obtain Rs12,000 from retailers and immediately informe police and district administration in case cutting of any amount by retailers.

The DC warned of taking strict action against all those elements deprive poor masses from their right.