15 sanitary workers tested positive for coronavirus: RWMC MD

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar Thursday said the company was implementing all possible preventive measures to deal with the COVID-19 while 15 workers were tested positive for the virus.

Talking to APP, he said the company was conducting joint disinfectant spray with coordination of Punjab Emergency Rescue Service 1122 and other departments concerned in different residential and commercial areas of the city where anti-corona virus spray and manual and mechanical sweeping with chlorinated water was being done to contain the coronavirus spread.

The department has also deputed the staff to provide extraordinary cleanliness services inside and outside quarantine centres and was on the front line fighting against the coronavirus by providing exceptional cleanliness services, he said.

He informed that different campaigns were also launched to create awareness among citizens about importance of cleanliness against coronavirus, smog and dengue virus so that they should keep their surroundings clean and adopt precautionary measures for elimination of such fatal virus.

He said the sanitary workers were collecting more than 950 tons of garbage from 74 urban UCs on daily basis and shifting to dumping sites located at Losar at Gujar Khan containing an area of 600 kanals to dispose off besides manual and mechanical sweeping, mechanical washing and drain desilting was also being done.

The MD said the communication teams with the collaboration of Albayrak were visiting door to door, every street, shop to shop in order to aware the localities, shopkeepers and grocery vendors about the precautionary measures against dengue fever and to nullify the breeding of dengue larvae and to contain coronavirus.

Awais said that company had been taking all possible measures to avoid dengue and other fatal diseases but all segments of the society must come forward and join hands with the company.

Awareness camps and walks were also part of the campaign where people belonging to different walks of life visiting the camp where the communications teams briefed the general public that we have to adopt cleanliness to fight against dengue fever, he said.

Moreover, the teams also focusing on school awareness component and were regularly visiting schools and briefing students and teachers alike to adopt precautions in order to avoid any unpleasant situation.

The teams were also visiting mosques and urging the Masjid Imams / Khateebs of Jamia Masjid to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayers, he added.

Pamphlets and handouts regarding awareness and elimination of Dengue were also disturbed among the general public in a large quality and being insisted to follow the guiding rules of Albayrak & Rawalpindi Waste Management Company as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

During the campaign, the residents and traders were also being asked to keep the pots, discarded tires, extra buckets or discarded bottles empty on their residence's roof top as they are filled up with rain water in this monsoon season can cause dengue virus, he said.

They were also asked to dump their waste in company's waste containers allocated in their area or hand it over to sanitary workers which are assigned for proper waste collection.

He urged the citizens that in any query regarding solid waste management they can complain on company's helpline number 1139.