15 Sasta Bazaar, 36 mobile bazaar and 9 mobile dastarkhawan established in Hazara: Riaz Khan Mahsood

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood Tuesday said that on the directives of the provincial government we have established 15 Insaf Ramadan Sasta Bazaar, 36 mobile bazaars and 9 mobile Dastarkwan in all over Hazara division to facilitate the masses.

He also directed Deputy Commissioners of all districts to immediately establish Mobile Utility Stores, Insaf Ramadan Sasta Bazaar, mobile bazaars and mobile Dastarkwan where masses can get food items, fruits, vegetables and other items at discounted rates.

Riaz Khan stated that through Insaf Ramadan Sasta Bazaar and mobile Bazar people can purchase essential food items at wholesale rates while deserving people can get their meals from mobile and static Dastarkhawan.

According to the breakup of the facilities, Sasta Bazar and Dastakhawan being provided in each district of Hazara division, in district Haripur 10 mobile Bazar 3 Isnasf Sasta Bazaar and 3 Dastarkhawan were established, similarly in Mansehra and Abbottabad districts 10 mobile Bazar, 3 Sastab Bazar and 3 Dastarkhawan, in district Battagram 2 Ramadan Sasta Bazra while one each in Kolai Palis, Kohistan Upper and Kohistan Lower has been established.

Isaf Sasta Bazar and Mobile Bazar would provide food items and others at wholesale rate to the masses.