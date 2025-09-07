15 School Principals Suspended Over Poor Matric Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workers Welfare board has suspended 15 principals of Working Folks Grammar Schools and Higher Secondary Schools following poor performance in the matriculation examinations.
According to the official notification, the suspended principals include those of Working Folks Grammar Schools in Akora Khattak, Aman Garh, Ghoriwala and Haripur-II.
Similarly, the principals of schools in Hattar, Karak, Kohat-I, and Kohat-II have also been removed.
The action further extends to the principals of Working Folks Grammar Schools in Peshawar-II, Mardan, Shehbaz Azmat Khel, Swabi, and Swat, along with the principals of Working Folks Grammar school Takht Bhai and one Higher Secondary School.
The notification added that the responsibilities of the suspended principals have temporarily been handed over to vice principals and senior staff members of the respective schools.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amir Muqam pays tributes to falcons of PAF4 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with great devotion in Murree4 minutes ago
-
15 school principals suspended over poor matric results4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police held suspect, seize illegal pistol14 minutes ago
-
Over 1.3m people affected by floods in South Punjab24 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect wanted since November 2023 arrested24 minutes ago
-
Climate change-induced floods pose grave threat to Pakistan’s food security: Shahid Imran34 minutes ago
-
CTP issued advisory for safe driving during rain34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Air Force guardian of national pride and unity: SCCI president34 minutes ago
-
MEPCO announces special billing relief for flood-affected farmers34 minutes ago
-
Capital Police bust inter-provincial dacoit gang, three held44 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation departs for China to strengthen bilateral cooperation44 minutes ago