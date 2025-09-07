Open Menu

15 School Principals Suspended Over Poor Matric Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

15 school principals suspended over poor matric results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workers Welfare board has suspended 15 principals of Working Folks Grammar Schools and Higher Secondary Schools following poor performance in the matriculation examinations.

According to the official notification, the suspended principals include those of Working Folks Grammar Schools in Akora Khattak, Aman Garh, Ghoriwala and Haripur-II.

Similarly, the principals of schools in Hattar, Karak, Kohat-I, and Kohat-II have also been removed.

The action further extends to the principals of Working Folks Grammar Schools in Peshawar-II, Mardan, Shehbaz Azmat Khel, Swabi, and Swat, along with the principals of Working Folks Grammar school Takht Bhai and one Higher Secondary School.

The notification added that the responsibilities of the suspended principals have temporarily been handed over to vice principals and senior staff members of the respective schools.

