15 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Violations Of Lockdown

Sat 02nd May 2020

15 shopkeepers arrested over violations of lockdown

District administration have arrested 15 shopkeepers and sealed their shops over violations of lockdown across the district here on Saturday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :District administration have arrested 15 shopkeepers and sealed their shops over violations of lockdown across the district here on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Jampur Saif-Ul-Rehman Balwani conducted raids at different markets of Tehsil Jampur and found 15 shopkeepers involved in violations of lockdown.

The shopkeepers not only violated lockdown orders but also failed to apply preventive measures against coronavirus. The violators have been arrested and their shops have been sealed.

Talking to APP, Saif-Ul-Rehman said that violations of lockdown would not be tolerated and violators would be treated with iron hands. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He urged masses to avoid violation of lockdown and apply preventive measures to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

