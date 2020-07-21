15 shopkeepers arrested, violation on coronavirus SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested 15 persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures announced by the Punjab government to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas in their jurisdiction and checked violation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government.

Police arrested 15 shopkeepers namely Muhammad Khursheed, Muhammad Zafar, Tamoor Ali, Kamran, Javed Amjid, Muhammad Aqib, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Arif, Sher Khan, Tamoor Iqbal, Arif, Dawood Ahmed, Shahid, Nisar and Danial.

He said, the operation against the violators would continue and the violators would be sent behind the bars.

He said, Rawalpindi district police were trying to implement directives and SOPs in letter and spirit.