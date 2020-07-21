UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Shopkeepers Arrested, Violation On Coronavirus SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:40 PM

15 shopkeepers arrested, violation on coronavirus SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested 15 persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures announced by the Punjab government to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas in their jurisdiction and checked violation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government.

Police arrested 15 shopkeepers namely Muhammad Khursheed, Muhammad Zafar, Tamoor Ali, Kamran, Javed Amjid, Muhammad Aqib, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Arif, Sher Khan, Tamoor Iqbal, Arif, Dawood Ahmed, Shahid, Nisar and Danial.

He said, the operation against the violators would continue and the violators would be sent behind the bars.

He said, Rawalpindi district police were trying to implement directives and SOPs in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HRCP demands immediate release of Matiullah Jan

25 seconds ago

Russian Space Agency calls UAE ‘a bright young s ..

11 minutes ago

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

27 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.