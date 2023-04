(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 15 shopkeepers were booked over violation of the Price Control Act, here on Thursday.

The price control magistrates, during inspection of prices of essential items in various markets, found these shopkeepers overcharging consumers.

The magistrates imposed Rs 169,000 fine on 121 other profiteers in the district.