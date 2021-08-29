15 shopkeepers booked over profiteering

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates booked 15 shopkeepers and imposed fine on various others for selling commodities on high rates during a crackdown launched across the district on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown across the district and checked various shops at Khangarh, Muzaffargarh, Shahjamal and Chowk Qureshi. During the checking of prices of commodities, 15 shopkeepers were found involved in selling commodities at high rates. The officers got registered FIRs against the shopkeepers for profiteering.

Meanwhile, the district officers imposed fine of Rs 19,000 on various shopkeepers and issued warning to many others.

The DC Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen has directed price control magistrates to continue crackdown against profiteers on daily basis.