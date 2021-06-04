15 shopkeepers booked over SoP violations

District administration have booked 15 shopkeepers over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during separate raids conducted across the district on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration have booked 15 shopkeepers over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during separate raids conducted across the district on Friday.

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers of district government launched a crackdown against violators of SoP and registered FIRs against 15 shopkeepers for continuing business after 8 pm.

The officers also imposed fine of Rs 6000 on 12 citizens for not wearing face mask.

The district officers imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on a marriage hall owner over violations while nine other shops were also sealed during the crackdown.

On the other hand, district regional transport authority (RTA) impounded five passenger buses.

The officers imposed a total of Rs 84,000 fine on violators during the crackdown.