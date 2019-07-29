15 shopkeepers penalized over encroachments in Kohat

(@imziishan)

District Administration during crack down against encroachment here on Monday fined more than15 shopkeepers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :District Administration during crack down against encroachment here on Monday fined more than15 shopkeepers.

In compliance with directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti, along with Anti Encroachment Inspector Muhammad Waqas of TMA have inspected Mian Khel bazaar, main bazaar and old jail road.

AAC had fined more than 15 shopkeepers involved in violation of encroachment act of 1977.

He had issued necessary directions regarding removal of encroachments to clear road for public.