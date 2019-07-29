UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Shopkeepers Penalized Over Encroachments In Kohat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:05 PM

15 shopkeepers penalized over encroachments in Kohat

District Administration during crack down against encroachment here on Monday fined more than15 shopkeepers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :District Administration during crack down against encroachment here on Monday fined more than15 shopkeepers.

In compliance with directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti, along with Anti Encroachment Inspector Muhammad Waqas of TMA have inspected Mian Khel bazaar, main bazaar and old jail road.

AAC had fined more than 15 shopkeepers involved in violation of encroachment act of 1977.

He had issued necessary directions regarding removal of encroachments to clear road for public.

Related Topics

Jail Road

Recent Stories

Launching ceremony of 'Alao' by young poet Adeel S ..

8 seconds ago

President commends Prime Minister for his successf ..

9 seconds ago

Secretary Sports Punjab visits under construction ..

11 seconds ago

SBP Punjab inter division power lifting to get und ..

14 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates six truckl ..

17 minutes ago

ICC officially launches World Test Championship

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.