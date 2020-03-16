15 shops gutted in Faisalabad

About fifteen shops in Landa Bazaar were reduced to ashes due to short circuiting here late Sunday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :About fifteen shops in Landa Bazaar were reduced to ashes due to short circuiting here late Sunday night.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a fire erupted in a shop of Landa bazaar at Rajbah Road outside Jhang Bazaar late Sunday night and the blaze engulfed more than two dozen shops of this market.

On receiving information, six fire fighter vehicles of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The goods inside the shops were gutted but there was no loss of life in the incident.

Area police launched investigation.