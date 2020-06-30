UrduPoint.com
15 Shops Sealed For Violating SOPs In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

15 shops sealed for violating SOPs in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) Tuesday sealed 15 shops for three days on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a handout issued from the information department, the deputy commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jafar accompanied by assistant commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi visited different business areas of the city and ordered to seal medical store, grocery, meat, agriculture products and other items shops for three days on the charges of violation of SOPs issued to contain spread of coronavirus.

  The deputy commissioner directed the assistant commissioner to get SOPs implemented in letter and spirit in the designated areas under smart lockdown and seal the shops for three days in case of violation.

He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with the district administration in efforts aimed at preventing spread of coronavirus and desist from coming out of homes unless necessary.

