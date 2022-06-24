UrduPoint.com

15 Shops Sealed On Business Hours Violation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed 15 shops on violation of business hours.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shaukat launched a crackdown against business hours violators in the city.

The AC with his team visited various areas of the city and found that 15 shops, including Fri Chicks, Subway, Zari house, Star Shoes, Mister Wing, Taste Point,had violated the orders. To which, the team sealed the shops andgot registered cases against shopkeepers.

