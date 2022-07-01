UrduPoint.com

15 Shops Sealed Over Business Hours Violation

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 07:24 PM

The district administration sealed 15 shops on Friday and arrested 10 shopkeepers over violation of the business hours policy

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shaukat launched a crackdown on business hours violators in the city.

The AC, with his team, visited various areas of the city including Block No 12, Muhammadi Bazaar and Block No 1 and found 15 shops violating the orders.

The team sealed the shops and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the shopkeepers.

The team has also got registered cases against 10 shopkeepers.

