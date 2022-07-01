15 shops sealed over business hours violation

The district administration sealed 15 shops on Friday and arrested 10 shopkeepers over violation of the business hours policy

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed 15 shops on Friday and arrested 10 shopkeepers over violation of the business hours policy.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shaukat launched a crackdown on business hours violators in the city.

The AC, with his team, visited various areas of the city including Block No 12, Muhammadi Bazaar and Block No 1 and found 15 shops violating the orders.

The team sealed the shops and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the shopkeepers.

The team has also got registered cases against 10 shopkeepers.