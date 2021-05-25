UrduPoint.com
15 Shops Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 15 shops, restaurants and imposed fine Rs 25,000 over violation of corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Tuesday.

A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha inspected SOPs implementation at cantonment area and sealed four shops.

He also visited Nishat Colony to inspect SOPs implementation and sealed 11 shops besides issuing warnings to 20 others.

