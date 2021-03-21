15 shops sealed over violation of SOPs

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kot Radha Kishan sealed 15 shops on Sunday over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here.

Assistant Commissioner Raja Qasim Mehboob Janjua visited general market in Kot Radha Kishan and sealed 15 shops on-the-spot on violating SOPs.

Speaking on the occasion, AC said that due to third ongoing wave of Coronavirus, all the people including traders, should cooperate with the district government and ensure implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.