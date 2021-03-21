UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Shops Sealed Over Violation Of SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 02:00 PM

15 shops sealed over violation of SOPs

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kot Radha Kishan sealed 15 shops on Sunday over violations of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here.

Assistant Commissioner Raja Qasim Mehboob Janjua visited general market in Kot Radha Kishan and sealed 15 shops on-the-spot on violating SOPs.

Speaking on the occasion, AC said that due to third ongoing wave of Coronavirus, all the people including traders, should cooperate with the district government and ensure implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

Related Topics

Kot Radha Kishan Sunday Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

16 minutes ago

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

31 minutes ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

1 hour ago

South Korea records 456 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Brazil reports 79,069 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.