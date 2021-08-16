15 shops, seven bogus pumps sealed over LPG refilling

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 15 shops and seven bogus petrol pumps over illegally refilling LPG during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair launched a crackdown in the city and raided at Suraj Kund road, Northern bypass and other areas of the city. The officers sealed 15 shops and seven bogus petrol pumps while arrested 10 outlaws involved in illegally refilling LPG.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC Khawaja Umair said that illegal oil agencies and LPG refilling points posing threats to public lives and could cause mishaps during Muharram-Ul-Haram. He said that no one would be allowed to run illegal petrol pumps and LPG refilling points.

He said that as per directives of the deputy commissioner, crackdown against illegal pumps and LPG refilling points would continue without any discrimination.