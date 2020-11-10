15 shops, two plazas sealed over violations of SOPs

Teams of district administration Tuesday sealed fifteen shops and two plazas over violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Teams of district administration Tuesday sealed fifteen shops and two plazas over violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Assistant Commissioner, Saman Abbas sealed two plazas, fifteen shops and arrested 25 shopkeepers for ignoring directives of government regarding implementation of SOPs in the city.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Sehrish Nigar visited Par Hoti area and sealed two pharmacies over violation of SOPs.

Tams of district administration also visited Sasta Bazar and inspected implementation of coronavirus SOPs and prices of daily use items.

Shopkeepers were directed to ensure cleanliness and display official price lists on prominent places for public facilitation.