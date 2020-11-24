15 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department, along with traffic police, challaned 15 vehicles during the past 12 hours on charge of emitting excessive smoke.

Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Arif Mehmood said on Tuesday that special teams had been constituted and ordered to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles.

He said that transporters had already been warned against plying faulty and excessive smoke-emitting vehicles during winter.

Later, the teams checked 67 vehicles at GTS Chowk and found 15 vehicles emitting excessive smoke. Those were imposed a total of Rs.7950 fine, he added.