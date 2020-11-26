15 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Challaned
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department challaned 15 vehicles over excessive smoke-emitting and collected a fine of Rs 10,700 from them on Thursday.
According to official sources, the joint teams of traffic police and Environment Protection Department inspected overall 48 vehicles at different roads including GTS chowk and challaned the faulty vehicles.