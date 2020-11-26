UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Challaned

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

15 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department challaned 15 vehicles over excessive smoke-emitting and collected a fine of Rs 10,700 from them on Thursday.

According to official sources, the joint teams of traffic police and Environment Protection Department inspected overall 48 vehicles at different roads including GTS chowk and challaned the faulty vehicles.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

2 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

2 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

15 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

18 minutes ago

Nahida,Kainat batting heroics ensure comfortable w ..

18 minutes ago

Buzdar approves five-day parole release of Shehbaz ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.